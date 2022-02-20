Owner of 'leafy herb,' glass pipe that might be 'someone's family heirloom' sought by Johns Creek police

article

Police in Johns Creek is looking for the owner of a bag containing a "leafy herb" and a glass pipe which might be "someone's family heirloom."

The Johns Creek Police Department posted a photo on their Facebook page of the items under the headline "Lost and Found" on Sunday afternoon.

The post reads in part:

"Attention JC residents a black back pack was located in the Cameron Forest Neighborhood containing 9.6 grams of this green leafy herb (possibly medicinal) and an antique glass pipe. Maybe someone's family heirloom. If you would like to claim it please come to the JC Police HQ to claim. Be prepared to show us additional herb matching what was located!"

While the post was dripping with sarcasm, it did prompt the typical debate on the legality of possessing small amounts of marijuana. Some Georgia municipalities have said they would no longer make arrests over some small amounts of marijuana, but rather would hand out citations. Johns Creek has not made any such announcements.

Federally, the US House has passed a bill to decriminalize possession, but the bill has not been taken up in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s medical marijuana laws have been allowed to expand in recent years.

Under the current law in Georgia, marijuana possession between an ounce and 10 pounds, outside the medicinal exemptions, would be considered a felony carrying a sentence between one and 10 years if convicted.

