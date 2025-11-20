Overwhelming crowd shuts down Jonesboro housing wait list: 'It is mayhem!'

The Brief A rare housing wait list opening drew more than 500 people for only 40 available slots. The overwhelming turnout led to hours-long waits, towed cars, and growing frustration among families. The housing authority says it will change its process after acknowledging problems with the in-person system.



Chaos and confusion erupted in Clayton County on Thursday as the Jonesboro Housing Authority opened a rare wait list for two- and four-bedroom units, drawing far more people than the agency could serve.

What we know:

Hundreds showed up hoping for one of just 40 available slots, and many left empty-handed as demand quickly overwhelmed the scene. SKYFOX Drone showed a line some estimated at more than 500 people stretching across the area and creating major parking problems. Some attendees suggested the process should have been handled online to avoid the chaotic scene. The housing authority acknowledged the problems and said it will look to change the procedure the next time the wait list opens.

Hundreds of people line up outside the Jonesboro Housing Authority hoping for a rare wait-list opening for two- and four-bedroom units, creating long delays and parking problems in Clayton County on November 20, 2025. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

"When we get here, it is mayhem," one person said.

What started as hope for housing quickly turned into frustration, especially for families who had been waiting for hours.

"It’s a mess. We got mothers and children out here. Children are out here waiting for hours. People are taking days off of work. Some people left the line because they have to go to work," said Kanika McCall, who was frustrated with the process.

Parking issues added to the tension. Some people had their cars towed while they waited. The owner of one SUV, who didn’t want to go on camera, said she gave a tow truck driver her last $100 to get her vehicle back.

"People who are low income, who have families are dealing with their own housing crisis is now getting their cars towed," McCall added.

The housing authority believes social media may have contributed to the large turnout. Staff told the crowd early on that space was extremely limited.

"We want to say thank you guys for coming. However, if you are in the two-bedroom wait list line, we only have three slots left," one worker announced.

A few people who lined up as early as Wednesday managed to secure a spot.

"I feel like God did it all, like He really blessed me for real," one person said.

The other side:

Jonesboro Housing Authority Executive Director Paul Wright said the agency did the best it could under the circumstances.

"We are trying to accommodate as many people as we possibly can with the limited resources we have and with the funding that we receive," Wright said.