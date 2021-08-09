Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all southbound lanes on I-285

The Georgia Department of Transportation said a major wreck has closed all southbound lanes Monday morning on Interstate 285 southbound at Langford Parkway.

The wreck involves two trucks, according to officials, and a tractor-trailer appears to be overturned and blocking the lanes.

There have been updates on injuries immediately after the wreck.

The wreck is south of I-20 in west Fulton County.

A wreck involving two trucks, according to officials, and a tractor-trailer blocked all lanes on I-285. (GDOT cam)

Traffic is backed up to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Consider using Interstate 20 as an alternate route.

