Overturned dump truck spills load on I-285

Sandy Springs officials are working to clear a spill on I-285 after a dump truck overturned on the roadway.

FOX 5 Atlanta received pictures from the scene where it appears a car collided with a truck at around 2:30 p.m. on the westbound on-ramp at Riverside Drive.

One driver suffered minor injuries. It's not yet clear whether that driver was behind the wheel of the truck or the car.

Sandy Springs overturned dump truck on I-285.

The investigation and clearance is ongoing.