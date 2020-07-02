Over $7.5 billion in unemployment benefits paid to Georgians during COVID-19 pandemic

article

The Georgia Department of Labor has paid more than $7.5 billion in unemployment benefits to Georgians during the last 15 weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced,

State officials said on Thursday that this week's number of regular uninsurance claims totaled 117,485, over 8,000 less than the week before. Of the total, 59% were employer-filed claims.

The new numbers continue a downward trend that has gone on for the last nine out of 15 weeks. In that time over 2.8 million regular initial claims were processed.

“The claims numbers continue to improve each week,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “The sheer volume of claims is enough to overwhelm any office, but I am proud that my staff has worked day in and day out to accomplish a 91 percent payment record.”

In Georgia, the sector with the most unemployment claims were accommodation and food services at over 700,000, followed by health care and social assistance, retail trade, administrative and support services, and manufacturing.

Last week, payments totaled over $142.2 million, state officials said.

The Georgia Department of Labor also highlighted its website EmployGeorgia.com, which has over 107,000 job listings and includes online resources to help with reemployment.

“As we continue to process and issue payments, we have also been strengthening our options for employees re-entering the workforce,” said Butler. “Reemployment assistance is a large part of the GDOL service strategy and as we begin to pivot the focus to Georgians getting back to work, we want to make sure we promote our expansive resources.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Labor's offices and career centers are still closed to the public, but online services are still available.

To find more information on filing unemployment claims and other resources visit the agency’s webpage at dol.georgia.gov.