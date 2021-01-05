Over $500M in TV/radio ads spent in Georgia Senate runoff, tracking firms says

More than $500 million has been spent on radio and television advertising in Georgia’s twin Senate runoff races, according to political advertising tracking firm Medium Buying.

The majority of the money was spent in local Georgia markets along. About $504.8 million worth of ads were seen and heard on the state’s local television and radio stations, Medium Buying reports. Additional money was spent on national cable channels, such as FOX News, bringing the total to $516.8 million.

Medium Buying reports the campaigns of the Democratic challengers spent the most. About $88.02 million and $72.07 million were spent by Jon Ossoff’s and Rev. Raphael Warnock’s campaigns respectively. Sens. Kelly Loeffler’s and David Perdue’s campaigns followed with $51.78 million and $49.94 million respectively.

Three major Republican PACs were also big spenders during the runoff campaign, according to Medium Buying. American Crossroads spent $47.08 million, the Senate Leadership Fund pitched in $46.52 million, and the enigmatic Peachtree PAC bought $42.25 million of ads.

If Loeffler defeats Warnock, she’d become the first woman elected as a Georgia senator. If Warnock wins, he’d become the state’s first Black senator.

Ossoff, meanwhile, would become the current Senate’s youngest member, at 33, if he defeats Perdue, 71. There have been several younger senators throughout history, notably the president-elect. Biden was 30, the minimum age under the Constitution, when he joined the Senate from Delaware in 1973.

