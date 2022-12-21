Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

South Fulton investigators believe fatal October house fire was intentional

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fire tears through a South Fulton home on Oct. 19, 2022. article

Fire tears through a South Fulton home on Oct. 19, 2022. (FOX 5)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Investigators in a devastating October house fire that killed four people now believe there is evidence that suggests the blaze was intentional. The City of South Fulton says it is now offering $10,000 for information on the case.

So far, South Fulton investigators have identified more than one person of interest.

2 DEAD, 2 UNACCOUNTED FOR AFTER DANGEROUS SOUTH FULTON HOUSE FIRE

"Based on information uncovered in our investigation at the scene and through subsequent interviews, we now believe the fire was intentional," said South Fulton Fire Chief Chad Jones. "We ask anyone with information to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline. All calls and information will be kept confidential."

Image 1 of 10

Fire tears through a South Fulton home on Oct. 19, 2022. (FOX 5)

Authorities rushed out to the Oswego Trail home in the early hours of Oct. 19. Twelve people were in the home when the fire began, only eight of them made it out unharmed. Two of those victims included a 7-year-old girl and her grandmother.

To submit tips, investigators ask that you call their hotline at (800) 282-5804.