South Fulton investigators believe fatal October house fire was intentional

Investigators in a devastating October house fire that killed four people now believe there is evidence that suggests the blaze was intentional. The City of South Fulton says it is now offering $10,000 for information on the case.

So far, South Fulton investigators have identified more than one person of interest.

2 DEAD, 2 UNACCOUNTED FOR AFTER DANGEROUS SOUTH FULTON HOUSE FIRE

"Based on information uncovered in our investigation at the scene and through subsequent interviews, we now believe the fire was intentional," said South Fulton Fire Chief Chad Jones. "We ask anyone with information to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline. All calls and information will be kept confidential."

Authorities rushed out to the Oswego Trail home in the early hours of Oct. 19. Twelve people were in the home when the fire began, only eight of them made it out unharmed. Two of those victims included a 7-year-old girl and her grandmother.

To submit tips, investigators ask that you call their hotline at (800) 282-5804.