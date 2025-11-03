Prosecutors fight bond for man facing 14 child sex exploitation counts

The Brief Osiris Hill faces 14 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children in Douglas County. Investigators traced the case to a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Prosecutors opposed bond, but Hill’s attorney said he denied the allegations and won conditional release.



A Douglas County man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material appeared before a judge Monday as prosecutors argued he should remain in jail without bond.

Charges against Osiris Hill

What we know:

Investigators said 35-year-old Osiris Hill faces 14 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children after authorities found explicit photos and videos allegedly in his possession.

Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp said the material appeared to depict "a prepubescent female 3 to 5 years of age being sodomized"

Officials said the investigation began with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Child sexual exploitation bond hearing

What they're saying:

"That cyber tip was forwarded to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office," said investigator Thomas Puckett. "Through search warrants and subpoenas, [the material was] discovered on his devices."

Prosecutors said the activity allegedly happened in Lithia Springs.

During Hill’s first appearance, Douglas County Assistant District Attorney Tornea’e Wiggins urged the court to deny bond.

"Your honor, we are opposed to bond," Wiggins said.

Hill’s attorney, Kendall Teal, argued otherwise, telling the court, "This is his first criminal allegation."

Teal said her client denied the accusations and fought successfully to have bond granted. The suspect's bond is $98,000-$7,000 for each count.

Wiggins requested strict conditions if Hill is released, including the use of electronic monitoring, restrictions on travel, and no unsupervised contact with minors.

"I will ask that he Talitrix (electronic monitoring), not leave the state without court’s permission and no unsupervised contact with minors," Wiggins said.

Osiris Hill (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether investigators believe additional victims may be involved.

It’s also unclear how long the alleged material had been in his possession, what led to the cyber tip, or whether law enforcement agencies outside Douglas County are assisting in the investigation.

What's next:

Hill remains in the Douglas County Jail as the case moves forward.