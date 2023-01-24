Oscar winner Marlee Matlin discusses directing on FOX’s 'Accused'

Nearly 40 years ago, Marlee Matlin became the youngest-ever Best Actress Oscar winner for her performance in the film "Children of a Lesser God." Now, with the FOX anthology series "Accused," the acclaimed actress is adding a new job title to her resume: director.

"I've flirted with the idea of directing, but I was too 'chicken' to say, 'Hey, I want to direct!' And I thought, I'll just wait for the right moment for someone to say, 'Here. You want to direct. And we want you,’" says Matlin. "And that is exactly what happened when Howard Gordon asked me if I would direct an episode of 'Accused.' And I suddenly I was cornered, I was busted, and I had to own up to my own words."

Each episode of "Accused" focuses on a different person accused of a crime, showing the audience how that person ended up on trial. It’s intense viewing, but the Coda star says the intensity was just as high behind the camera.

"I had some little experience from watching directors work on a set, but this was something completely different for me. So, I had to put on my ‘director's hat,’ think about the shots that I was going to do, create shot lists," Matlin explains. "So, I went to bed every night at 7:30, because my mind was just so visually working all day."

But Matlin says the information overload was worth it — and she plans to keep that ‘director’s hat’ nearby.

"I would love [to direct] a movie, actually, or a streaming series, having to do with more deaf history," she says.

Matlin’s episode of "Accused" airs Tuesday night at 9 on FOX 5 Atlanta.