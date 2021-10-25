Oscar Isaac talks playing Gomez in 'Addams Family' sequel

Oscar Isaac has starred in many memorable movies in Hollywood, thanks to a career that only seems to get hotter by the minute. But when it comes to taking on a truly iconic character, the actor says it doesn’t get much bigger or better than Gomez Addams.

"One, he has this infectious joy and positivity, so there's a real strong energy. And then, it's his delicious accent! Those two things; once I key into those, the rest becomes a lot easier."

Isaac returns to the legendary character in "The Addams Family 2," the new sequel to the 2019 animated hit. The film is currently in theatres and available on-demand.

"In a way, it was the perfect job to do during these times, when all I needed to do was go into an isolation booth and record my voice," says the actor about making the film during the pandemic. "We’ve got great directors that help us understand what's going on in the world, and then oftentimes you'll have some visual playback of what the animators are working on."

Joining Isaac in voicing the characters — which were created by cartoonist Charles Addams and formed the basis for the popular 1960s television series and several subsequent adaptations — are stars including Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Bette Midler. Asked which of his co-stars he’d most like to join in the recording studio, Isaac has a quick answer.

"Nick Kroll, who is Uncle Fester. He is just such a funny, sweet, wonderful guy and a buddy of mine. He’s also a pro with 'Big Mouth' and the list of shows that he does."

As for the possibility of a third Addams Family movie, Isaac says, "I hope so. I love this family."

Click here for more information on "The Addams Family 2," and click the video player to check out our interview with Oscar Isaac!

