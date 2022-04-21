Orsolya Gaal case: Suspect arrested in New York mother's murder

A handyman who was having an on-and-off affair with a Queens woman stabbed her dozens of times in the basement of her home, stuffed her body into a duffel bag, wheeled it through the neighborhood, and dumped it at the edge of a park, according to New York City police officials.

Detectives arrested David Bonola, 44, for the gruesome murder of Orsolya Gaal, 51, the NYPD announced on Thursday morning. Authorities charged him with second-degree murder, criminal tampering, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Bonola and Gaal, a married mother of two, had been having an "intimate affair" for about two years and had broken up several times, police officials said. They had a "heated argument" at her house on Juno Street in Forest Hills early Saturday morning that turned violent, Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a briefing on Thursday. Bonola then stabbed Gaal at least 55 times with a knife he likely found in the home, Essig said.

Bonola then put Gaal's body into her son's hockey duffel bag and dragged it several blocks to Forest Park, leaving it on Metropolitan Avenue near the Jackie Robinson Parkway, Essig said.

The NYPD released this image of David Bonola in connection with the Orsolya Gaal murder investigation (FOX 5 NY)

A home security camera captured what appeared a person dragging the large bag after the killing. A person walking their dog found the bag on Saturday morning on Metropolitan Avenue.

The medical examiner's office said Gaal died of "sharp-force injuries" to her neck and ruled her death a homicide.

Police have been at the family's million-dollar home for days as part of the investigation. They carried out a computer on Monday.

The NYPD secures and investigates the scene of Orsolya Gaal's murder. (Fox News)

Neighbors said her husband Howard Klein and their older son were out of town over the weekend visiting colleges. Police questioned her other son as part of the investigation but he was not charged.

Klein told police that he received a threatening text from her phone after the killing, threatening the rest of his family.

FOX 5 News reported that Gaal had gone out with friends to see a show at Lincoln Center on Friday night and then spent some at a neighborhood bar called Forest Hills Station. Manager Gabriel Veras said Gaal, who was a regular, had a drink and some food by herself, chatted with staff, and then left alone at about 12:30 a.m.

A reward poster is on a pole in the Queens neighborhood where Orsolya Gaal was killed.

Police believe she was killed a short time later in the basement of her home.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry into her home.

"She was a lovely lady, always very attentive to her family, her kids. Just an amazing person," neighbor Theodora Grafas told reporters. "She was really just wonderful."

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.