'Organized burglary crew' targeting million-dollar homes in metro Atlanta, police say

Cobb County police said burglars are targeting million-dollar homes in metro Atlanta looking for expensive jewelry.

Police said an organized burglary crew is operating in the area, targeting "high-end" homes.

Police said they're not investigating any home invasion-type robberies, and the incidents happen when homeowners are away.

Police urge homeowners to lock their doors, including ones inside garages. Residents can install motion-sensor exterior lighting and arm and audible alarm system, police say.

Residents can report suspicious people and cars by using the non-emergency line at 770-499-3911 or 911.