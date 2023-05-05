Metro Atlanta woman who bragged about Tybee Island attack arrested, police say

After a nationwide search, authorities say a woman has been arrested for a brutal attack on a Tybee Island beach that was caught on video.

Officers with the Tybee Island Police Department say they responded on Saturday, April 22 to the beach near the Tybee Island Pier and Pavillion after callers reported a fight.

The responding officers found a woman being treated by bystanders. Police say the woman "appeared to have been badly beaten" with "significant injuries" to her face.

The victim told police she and her adult daughter were on the beach when they were attacked and robbed by a large group of people.

Screenshots from the video of the fight shared by the Tybee Island Police Department (Tybee Island Police Department)

A few days later, detectives say they learned that another 22-year-old Jasmine Murphey, had shared the videos of the attack with the comment that she had been "leaving her footprint on Tybee Island." The footage was shared thousands of times by concerned citizens who expressed shock and disgust over the incident.

Police quickly secured a warrant for Murphey's arrest. On Thursday, offices in College Park found Murphey at her job and placed her under arrest. She's now charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

"The men and women of the Tybee Island Police Department would like to thank the social media community, and their friends at the College Park Police Department for all of their assistance in this case," the department wrote on Facebook.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and they are working to identify more suspects connected with the brutal act of violence.

The police department is urging anyone with information regarding the incident or the identities of the attackers to contact Detective TJ LeGuin AT 912-786-5600.