'Operation Rolling Thunder' nets hundreds of citation, dozens of arrests

Nineteen people died in traffic fatalities in the City of South Fulton last year. Alarmed by the number of deaths and responding to citizens' concerns, South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows approached state law enforcement officials about holding a joint traffic detail.

South Fulton Police, the Georgia State Patrol, and Fairburn Police joined forces over the weekend for "Operation Rolling Thunder Task Force".

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "We hit the main arteries coming through South Fulton, we have South Fulton Parkway we have Camp Creek, we have parts of Fulton Industrial, Campbellton Road is one area where we've had a large number of speeding complaints."

Officers issued over 600 citations for offenses ranging from distracted driving to DUI, to violation of South Fulton's truck ordinance.

Chief Meadows said, "We wanted to make sure we focused in on those areas, to try to let motorists know that we are going to enforce our traffic laws. But we are big on education also, make sure we get the word out talking about different things they can do to help change the culture of motorists coming through South Fulton."

Police also made over a dozen arrests and recovered narcotics, cash, and guns.

"During the course of the detail, we also made 19 arrests relating to drug trafficking. We had some big arrests where we seized a little over 20 thousand dollars in cash, about 32 ounces of marijuana, cocaine, pills, and things of that nature. It was a very fruitful weekend for us."