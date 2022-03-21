'Operation March Madness': Law enforcement target crime hot spots in Atlanta, South Fulton

Dozens of police officers worked through Friday's heavy rains, targeting crime hot spots in portions of Atlanta and the city of South Fulton.

"Officers were dedicated. They came out here and did the job," said SFPD Lt. Shannon McKesey, "and were very successful behind it."

"Operation March Madness" is a partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.



Over a 12-hour period Atlanta PD, Fulton County PD, South Fulton PD, and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office joined forces with the GBI and Homeland Security, targeting portions of Fulton Industrial Blvd and Old National Hwy.

"Gas stations and some neighborhoods where we have had issues with robberies, or a lot of drug sales, and gang activity," said McKesey.

Lt. McKesey showed us photos of the drugs, guns, and cash she said officers recovered at a business on Wendell Drive in Southwest Atlanta following a traffic stop.

The City of South Futon has seen an overall drop in crime for a second year in a row. Lt. McKesey said the department actively tracks crime patterns, foster a good relationship with members of the community who alert police to illegal activity, and take other steps to deter crime.

"Especially with the gang activity we are really trying to target that," said Lt. McKesey. "Because with that comes other crimes, robbery, narcotic sales, human trafficking."

Police arrested 16 people during Friday's operation, including 2 fugitives. Officers recovered drugs, guns, and stolen vehicles.

"The key is all the jurisdictions communicate, talk about those patterns of crime or repeat offenders doing crimes from us into Atlanta or into Clayton County," said Lt. McKesey. "It bridges the gap where we can stop the criminals before they actually act."

Dozens of police officers worked through Friday's heavy rains, targeting crime hot spots in portions of Atlanta and the city of South Fulton.

"Officers were dedicated. They came out here and did the job," said SFPD Lt. Shannon McKesey, "and were very successful behind it."

"Operation March Madness" is a partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.



Over a 12-hour period Atlanta PD, Fulton County PD, South Fulton PD, and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office joined forces with the GBI and Homeland Security, targeting portions of Fulton Industrial Blvd and Old National Hwy.

"Gas stations and some neighborhoods where we have had issues with robberies, or a lot of drug sales, and gang activity," said McKesey.

Lt. McKesey showed us photos of the drugs, guns, and cash she said officers recovered at a business on Wendell Drive in Southwest Atlanta following a traffic stop.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE