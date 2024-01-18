3 arrested, 1 on the run after Hall County undercover child sex sting

article

Deputies have arrested three men and are searching for one more suspect after an undercover online child sex sting in Hall County.

The two-day sting, named Operation Good Shepherd, was conducted on Jan. 12 and 13. During the operation, Hall County deputies, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents, and Floyd County police went undercover and made dozens of online contacts on social media, officials said.

Four of those men who spoke with investigators are accused of traveling to the county to meet with someone they believed was under the age of 16 and have sex. Instead of an underage teen, officials say they met law enforcement.

Three suspects, 38-year-old Dwayne Larry Drake, 34-year-old Billy Cason Elder, and 30-year-old Mohammed Sadiq, were arrested and charged with electronic exploitation of a minor. Drake has also been charged with trafficking of a person for sexual servitude and sexual exploitation of a minor.

A fourth suspect, identified as 23-year-old Braselton resident Deavonte Clark, fled from authorities and remains on the run. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of electronic exploitation of a minor.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information about where Clark could be, call the Hall County Sheriff's Office.