Operation Extended Stay nets 25 people in Macon area in massive drug sting

A massive drug bust in Macon. Authorities called it "Operation Extended Stay."

Investigators released mugshots of all 25-people arrested. All of them were arrested in the joint operation between the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Authorities say the multi-gang drug trafficking organization is responsible for dealing and trafficking meth, marijuana, heroin, and cocaine in the Macon-Bibb County area.

Investigators seized more than $325,000 worth of drugs and four firearms.

Everyone arrested faces drug-related charges.