Operation Clean Air uncovers rampant vape sales to minors in Paulding County

Seven people have been arrested in Paulding County as part of a crackdown on stores accused of selling vape products to minors.

What we know:

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, working in coordination with the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, launched "Operation Clean Air" two months ago after local school officials reported a spike in students caught with vape devices on campus.

"We started hitting stores," said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jordan Yuodis. "Of the 10 stores we went to, nine of them sold to minors."

Undercover operations using underage buyers revealed a widespread problem across the county, according to investigators.

"We started using people who were under the age to shop for vapes, and almost every store we went to, a minor was sold a vape," Yuodis said. "Our job is to make the community and the schools safer."

What they're saying:

Local residents say the crackdown is long overdue.

"I think it's about time they crack down on it and keep these kids safe," said Cheney Bromm, a Paulding County resident. "We don't know what [vaping] will do to them yet, not enough research, so I think it's a good idea."

Another resident, Madon Burrell, described the impact of vaping in local schools.

"Underage smoking can be a problem, especially in the schools," he said. "You can walk in a school bathroom and there are kids — just a bunch of kids — huffing on vapes."

Law enforcement officials say the operation is far from over and warned store owners and employees that compliance checks will continue.

"If you're doing that type of activity and not doing what you're supposed to do as the owner, the next time you go to sell a vape it might be someone underage, it might not be," Yuodis said. "You never know when we’re going to show up."