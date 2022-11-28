One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash

Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend.

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m.

23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound on Due West Road when they lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve, according to investigators. They said Ranhotra crossed into the westbound lane where another driver, 56-year-old Linda Oparnica of Show Low, Arizona, crashed head-first into the right side of Ranhotra's car.

Police said Ranhotra was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene.

Oparnica was taken to Kennestone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As the STEP Unit continues their investigation, they ask that anyone with information surrounding the accident call their office at 770-499-3987.