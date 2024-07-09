1 dead in apparent shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

Police are on the scene of an apparent overnight shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex that left one person dead.

The call came early Tuesday morning from the complex, which is located in the 4900 block of Memorial Drive.

FOX 5's crew on the scene could see what looked like a body next to a car parking in the lot in front of building No. 4.

Police roped off a large section of the parking lot as they looked for clues.

Officials have not shared any information about the victim, the motive for the crime, or a description of any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.