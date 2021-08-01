One dead after duplex fire, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County said one person is dead from a fire at a duplex townhome.
Officials said DeKalb County Fire Rescue crews responded to the call at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
The fire was at 1939 Whitehall Forest Court.
Firefighters were unable to rescue one person inside the residence.
Both units were a total loss, officials said.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.
Advertisement
_____