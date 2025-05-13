One of Canada's most wanted fugitive captured in Georgia after four-year manhunt

article

The Brief Kamar Cunningham, one of Canada's most wanted criminals, was captured in Georgia after evading authorities for four years. He was involved in Project Patton, a major investigation by Toronto Police targeting firearm smuggling across the U.S.-Canada border. Cunningham was sentenced in absentia to nine years in prison for multiple firearms-related offenses and is currently awaiting extradition to Canada.



One of Canada’s most wanted, accused of gun smuggling among other crimes, was captured last week in Georgia after four years on the run.

What we know:

Kamar Cunningham, a 43-year-old Canadian national, was listed as 17th on the country’s top 25 list of wanted criminals.

He was previously convicted in Canada for firearms trafficking and possession of prohibited or restricted firearms.

He was arrested in June 2018 as part of Project Patton, a major Toronto Police investigation targeting a criminal organization involved in smuggling firearms across the U.S.-Canada border.

In November 2020, he was found guilty of multiple firearms-related offenses.

However, he failed to appear for his sentencing in May 2021 and was sentenced in absentia to nine years in prison.

On Tuesday, ICE officials posted a photo of Cunningham in custody.

What we don't know:

Cunningham is currently being held pending extradition to Canada. There is no word on when that will happen.

The Source: The details in this article come from the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Atlanta and the Toronto Police Service.



