One of Canada's most wanted fugitive captured in Georgia after four-year manhunt
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - One of Canada’s most wanted, accused of gun smuggling among other crimes, was captured last week in Georgia after four years on the run.
What we know:
Kamar Cunningham, a 43-year-old Canadian national, was listed as 17th on the country’s top 25 list of wanted criminals.
He was previously convicted in Canada for firearms trafficking and possession of prohibited or restricted firearms.
He was arrested in June 2018 as part of Project Patton, a major Toronto Police investigation targeting a criminal organization involved in smuggling firearms across the U.S.-Canada border.
In November 2020, he was found guilty of multiple firearms-related offenses.
However, he failed to appear for his sentencing in May 2021 and was sentenced in absentia to nine years in prison.
On Tuesday, ICE officials posted a photo of Cunningham in custody.
What we don't know:
Cunningham is currently being held pending extradition to Canada. There is no word on when that will happen.
The Source: The details in this article come from the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Atlanta and the Toronto Police Service.