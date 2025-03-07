One of Atlanta's most wanted sentenced to 66 months in prison

article

A federal judge has sentenced Jordan Pack, also known as William Tate, to 66 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for multiple counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

PREVIOUS STORY: One of Atlanta's most dangerous criminals is off of the streets, police say

What we know:

Pack, 35, has a history of violent offenses and was convicted in 2008 for armed robbery involving a firearm. He served 10 years in prison before being released in April 2018. Despite his criminal record, Pack continued to possess firearms, leading to multiple arrests and incidents involving weapons.

Pattern of Firearm Possession and Arrests

Timeline:

Oct. 22, 2021 – Officers responding to a car crash in Dacula, Georgia, arrested Pack for giving false identification to police. He was carrying a crossbody satchel containing live .38 caliber ammunition, and officers later recovered a loaded .38 caliber Taurus revolver he had discarded under a nearby vehicle.

June 17, 2022 – Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers responded to a shooting at a home in Northwest Atlanta. A female resident reported that Pack threatened to shoot her during a domestic dispute before retrieving a gun from his car, firing multiple shots into the air, and fleeing. Officers recovered five spent .45 caliber shell casings from the driveway.

Aug. 10, 2022 – APD’s fugitive unit tracked Pack to an apartment complex in Southwest Atlanta, where he was working as an armed security guard under the alias "William Tate." Officers arrested him and recovered multiple weapons, including a .45 caliber Highpoint semi-automatic pistol loaded with 17 rounds, a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, brass knuckles, a machete, a canister of bear mace, and additional ammunition.

Federal Prosecutors and ATF Speak Out

What they're saying:

Federal officials emphasized the importance of removing repeat violent offenders like Pack from the community.

"Pack continued to possess firearms and commit violent offenses after being previously convicted of a violent felony," said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. "This case is another example of the outstanding law enforcement partnerships in our district that enable the successful prosecutions of dangerous repeat offenders like Pack."

ATF Special Agent in Charge Benjamin Gibbons echoed that sentiment, stating, "Convicted felons possessing firearms present a danger to the community, and ATF, along with our law enforcement partners, will work hard to remove them."

Case Background and Sentencing

What we know:

Pack pleaded guilty on Nov. 12, 2024, and was sentenced on March 6, 2024, by Chief District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Atlanta Police Department (APD). It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua May, along with former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jesika French and Norman Barnett.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a federal initiative focused on reducing gun violence and violent crime by fostering trust within communities, supporting violence prevention organizations, and prioritizing strategic law enforcement efforts.