One of Atlanta's most dangerous criminal is off of the streets, police say

Atlanta police say they were able to get a dangerous criminal off of the streets and behind bars.

Jordan Pack was on APD’s top ten most wanted list and the job he was doing when he was arrested has baffled top law officials.

The arrest was caught on body camera video as it happened On Wednesday, August 10.

Investigators with the Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit (A.C.E.) and Fugitive Unit were able to take into custody the 32-year-old man. Pack was wanted for three separate aggravated assault cases along with multiple other charges, two being from 2020 and one from this year. In addition, Mr. Pack had multiple confirmed warrants out of three other jurisdictions, which include Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Norcross Police Department.

"The individual was working as an armed security guard. He’s a convicted felon and he was wanted for three separate aggravated assaults out of our jurisdiction. Out of the three two people were actually shot," Tasheena Brown with Atlanta Police Department said.

Investigators are working to figure out just how Pack was able to get the job as an armed security guard in the first place.

According to police, the vehicle believed to be driven by Mr. Pack was spotted at 320 Fairburn Road SW. Officers were able to observe Mr. Pack get out of the vehicle and take him into custody without incident where he provided a false name to officers. Moments later, he was identified as Jordan Pack via fingerprint scanner on scene. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Mr. Pack was working at the location as a security guard. Officers were able to recover a firearm from the holster, which was attached to his belt, along with a shotgun that was inside the vehicle he was seen exiting. Also recovered was a ballistic vest, machete, brass knuckles and pepper spray.

According to police records, Pack was involved in a shooting at a soul food restaurant in October 2020 where two people were shot.

He’s also accused of punching a man then hitting him with a gun at a Wendy’s two months later.

This past May he got into an argument with a group of women outside a southwest Atlanta club where he shot into their car.

The incident report states he was working security for that event as well.

Park has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving a false name along with his other outstanding warrants. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail and taken into their custody.