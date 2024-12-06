Old South Bar-B-Q owner says road work is hindering their business

The Brief Old South Bar-B-Q, a longstanding Smyrna restaurant since 1968, faces business challenges due to nearby road construction. The construction project removed a crucial traffic light and altered traffic lanes, complicating the route for customers to reach the restaurant. Joy Llewallyn, who inherited the business from her parents, has witnessed a decline in patronage following the changes in road infrastructure. Regulars and new customers alike express deep affection for the restaurant's atmosphere and connection to the community. Despite the difficulties, Joy remains passionate about her family's restaurant and hopes her customers will continue to support it.



A Smyrna restaurant that has been around for decades is now struggling. The owner, Joy Llewallyn, of Old South Bar-B-Q, says construction is impacting her business.

The restaurant has been in the same spot on Burbank Circle, just off Windy Hill Road, since 1968. It was started by Joy Llewallyn's parents, Helen and Jim, and now Joy runs the place.

"My mom said I could work when I was 13, and I’ve been here ever since," said Joy.

The walls are filled with photos of regular customers, some of whom have been eating here for decades.

When a child that was made to come here with their parents chooses to come here as an adult, I love that, it makes me so happy," said Joy.

Joy says it used to be easy to get to Old South Bar-B-Q: just turn onto Burbank Circle off Windy Hill Road. There was even a traffic light right outside the restaurant. But that light was removed during a major road construction project on Windy Hill, lanes were changed, and getting to the restaurant became more difficult.

"Go down the local access road, go to the second U-turn, go through the U-turn and take the first right on Burbank Circle and then go through the neighborhood to get to Old South," said Joy.

Joy says her business has gone down ever since the traffic light was removed.

When Holly Holland heard the restaurant was struggling, she made a point to come for dinner.

"It's beloved by everyone, and it's a special place, not only the place itself, but Joy and her family," said Holland.

The restaurant is filled with southern hospitality and history. From traditional recipes passed down from Joy's mom to the wooden booths made by her dad.

Joy says she is trying to hold on to her business as long as possible and is hoping her customers will find their way to the restaurant.

"I want to keep us going because I love what I do. I love Old South," said Joy.