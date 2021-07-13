Police: Parking lot shooting evacuates South Fulton Walmart, 1 arrested

article

Police have arrested a woman suspected in a shooting at a South Fulton Walmart parking lot.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, the incident began with an argument around 9:45 Tuesday morning at a Walmart on the 6100 block of Old National Highway.

Police say the suspect shot another woman she was arguing with.

Officers shut the store down while they searched for the shooter, who is now in custody without incident.

The store remains shut down at this time while the investigation continues.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where she is in serious condition.

Police have not released the identities of the suspect or the victim.

