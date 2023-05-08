Buyers beware: Counterfeit purses, perfumes may harm you, brands say

Buyers beware: It's a simple message dozens of corporate executives representing luxury brands are spreading to their consumers right now.

Two who work with Chanel Inc. flew to Atlanta this week to meet with Sheriff Patrick Labat and local retailers. They say the sheriff discovered a vendor on Old National Highway may be selling knock-offs.

Deputies have conducted several raids removing lookalike items from those shelves.

"It dilutes our brand," said Laura Moffatt, an executive with Chanel Inc.

Moffatt says sometimes unsuspecting consumers will spend thousands of dollars for a purse, believing they got the real thing at a good bargain.

However, if the color of that fake bag bleeds onto the purchaser's clothes, it could end up ruining them.

It's not just happening with bags. Officials say fake perfumes are another quick sale and risk. The bottle may look exactly like the real thing, yet contain chemicals that you would not want on your skin, according to the Chanel representative.

The two women thanked the Fulton sheriff for paying attention to the problem and asked him to continue to crack down on the counterfeiters.