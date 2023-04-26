Man accused of opening fire on teen, man in Old Fourth Ward

A man is behind bars facing a number of charges. He is accused of opening fire on a teenager and a man in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta Police say that the first victim, who was 15 years old, was shot at the Old Fourth Ward Skate Park.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Brandon Quintero, took off in an SUV. Police say he was not done using his gun yet.

"It’s really scary. It freaks me out a little bit," said Julia Brant.

Police investigate a series of shootings in Old Fourth Ward which injured a teen and a man on April 25, 2023. (FOX 5)

Atlanta Police say the 15-year-old was shot multiple times around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon at the skate park. A friend of the teen’s family says it is believed he was at the wrong place at the wrong time, but so far, police have not said what sparked the shooting.

"It freaks me out a little bit, makes me fear for my own safety that anyone at any moment could just pull up and hurt me," Brant said.

FOX 5 has chosen not to release the teen’s name because he is a minor.

He was not the only victim Tuesday afternoon. Just minutes after the shooting at the skate park, APD found a 50-year-old man shot at North and Moreland avenues, a little more than a mile away.

Police say the suspect was in a silver SUV and sped away from the skate park, then crashed on Moreland Avenue while firing shots along the way.

Investigators say those bullets hit several vehicles, a building, and the 50-year-old man.

"I love this area, and it’s always felt safe, but recently things have been kind of getting out of hand," said Anthony Lamb.

Police say they arrested Quintero. He faces seven counts of aggravated assault and another charge.

Investigators say after Quintero crashed his SUV he ran from the scene but was arrested a short time later. Officers say they found two guns on him.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital.