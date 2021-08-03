Atlanta teenager charged with killing man during cellphone sale

article

Clayton County police have charged a teenager with a murder at a Forest Park apartment complex in May.

The family of Delmario Bento said the 28-year-old was meeting someone he trusted to sell a cellphone, when he was gunned down at the complex on Old Dixie Highway the morning of May 27.

"I do believe he was set up because he doesn't just let anybody in his car," said Delmacio Benton, the victim's father. "They were in his car. Sickening, sickening, sickening."

According to Forest Park police, responding officers located Delmario lying on the ground in the complex parking lot, next to his vehicle. He'd been shot multiple times.

DelMario Benton with family (Family photo)

In June, Forest Park police released a photo of a person of interest they were trying to identify. After an investigation, officials say they determined the suspect was 17-year-old Atlanta resident Demetrius Tyrone Wayne Price Jr.

The Clayton County Fugitive Squad took Price into custody at a Lounge in Atlanta on July 30.

The teenager is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

