Parents say someone killed their son while he was selling iPhone

A metro Atlanta family is devastated after their son and brother is shot and killed while trying to sell a cellphone.

Forest Park police say someone shot and killed Delmario Benton on May 27 at the Breckenridge Apartments on Old Dixie Highway.

"He was selling iPhones. You know these kids are crazy about iPhones. It was very senseless. Apparently, he trusted you guys for you to be in his car," father Del Benton said.

"It was around 10 a.m. that morning. They didn't care who was around. We want justice for him," mom Deserae Benton said.

Forest Park police say after the deadly shots were fired, two people ran from the scene.

On Tuesday, they released a photo of a person of interest who they want to come forward.

Meantime, this close-knit family is grieving the loss of a devoted son and uncle.

"He was so loving. We had a wonderful relationship. ALL of his family. We use to talk to him every day," his mom recalled.

Delmario's parents, who are deeply religious, believe karma will catch up with his killer.

"Turn yourself in. You will get caught. You can run, but you can't hide. You will get caught," Del Benton said emphatically.

The Bentons are offering a monetary reward for information that leads to their son's killer. If you have any information please give Forest Park police a call at 404-366-4141.

