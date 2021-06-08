'You will be brought to justice': Family holds vigil for murdered Forest Park man

A Georgia family is mourning the loss of a Forest Park man who was shot and killed in May.

Police say someone shot Mario Benton on the morning of May 27 on the 5500 block of Old Dixie Road.,

Medics rushed Benton to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Family members held a vigil for Benton Monday night at the scene of the shooting.

They tell FOX 5 that Benton was shot multiple times while trying to sell a cell phone.

"You can see the support out here. We loved him so much," Benton's mother Deresa Benton said. "And whoever did this you did not have to kill my child. You will be brought to justice."

Investigators say the gunman ran from the scene after the shooting.

He's described as a slender, Black male with short dreads. Police say he was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Monday, Forest Park police shared a photo of a person of interest in the case, asking for help identifying him.

Police shared photos of a person of interest in the shooting in Forest Park. (Forest Park Police Department)

If you recognize the male or have any information on this incident, please call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 404-608-2366.