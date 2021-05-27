Forest Park police search for suspect in deadly shooting

Forest Park police are investigating a deadly shooting the left at least one person dead Thursday morning.

According to investigators, police found a black male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest area in the 5500 block of Old Dixie Road around 11:46 a.m.

The victim was later pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police are searching for an unknown suspect who is described as a slender, black male with short dreads. Police say he was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141. Tipsters can remain anonymous to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

_____