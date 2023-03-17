Henry County shuts down 'new threat' at Ola Middle School

article

Following a recent stabbing incident at Ola Middle School on Wednesday, officials have shut down new rumors circulating about another threat to the student body.

A spokesperson for the Henry County school district released the following statement to parents, faculty and staff Friday:

"This message is to let you know that we are aware of rumors of a threat being circulated overnight. We take this type of information very seriously. The School Resource Officer and local law enforcement were immediately notified and began investigating. They have been able to determine the threat is not credible, and at this time school operations will continue as planned. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to keep everyone safe and informed."

The spokesperson said the district sent additional law enforcement to the school as a precautionary measure.