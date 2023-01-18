Ohio woman accused of using fire extinguisher on officers at Atlanta airport

article

An Ohio woman is being charged after police say she used a fire extinguish on officers trying to arrest her at the Atlanta airport.

Jennifer Kaye Holder, 27, of Dayton, Ohio, was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, two counts of simple assault, and three county of simple battery.

Atlanta police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Police say airport security spotted Holder attempt to open a secured door and asked police to respond.

When officers arrived, investigators say the woman was at Gate D9 discharging a fire extinguisher. Video posted to social media sites appears to show Holder’s actions.

When officer approached, police say Holder sprayed them with the fire extinguisher. She was eventually taken into custody. Police say she continued to "behave erratically and combative, by spitting and kicking at officers."

Three flight attendants had to be taken to the hospital due to repertory issues associated with the fire extinguisher.

Holder was transported to the Clayton County Jail.