Officials release cause of death for 6 Hall County poultry plant workers killed by leak

Officials released the cause of death for the six people killed in a Hall County food processing plant on Jan. 28.

Hall County Sheriff’s investigators said the cause of death for all six victims was asphyxia due to, or as a consequence of liquid nitrogen exposure. That from the results of the autopsies conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Officials said 45-year-old Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 35-year-old Corey Alan Murphy, 28-year-old Nelly Perez-Rafael, 41-year-old Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 38-year-old Victor Vellez, and 28-year-old Edgar Vera-Garcia died in the Foundation Food Group plant located off Memorial Drive.

Hall County Fire said there was a leak of liquid nitrogen at the facility. Poultry plants rely on refrigeration systems that can include liquid nitrogen. Several federal, state, and local agencies were investigating the incident including the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, and the state fire marshal.

When leaked into the air, liquid nitrogen vaporizes into an odorless gas that’s capable of displacing oxygen. That means leaks in enclosed spaces can become deadly by pushing away breathable air, according to the U.S. Chemical Safety Board.

Gainesville is the hub of Georgia’s poultry industry, which is the largest in the country. Thousands of employees work across multiple processing plants around the city.

The leak remains under investigation.

