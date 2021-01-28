Crews responding to 'large-scale HAZMAT situation' in Gainesville

Multiple agencies were responding to a HAZMAT situation that closed a busy roadway in Gainesville Thursday morning.

According to Gainesville Police, the Prime Pak Foods building was "creating a large scale HAZMAT situation." They said there were "critical patients."

The entire roadway of Memorial Park Drive from Browns Bridge Road to Atlanta Highway was shut down. Motorists were being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Gainesville Police said they were assisting Hall County Fire Services with traffic control.

