Officials: Pot on stove causes thousands of dollars in damage at LaGrange home

article

Fire officials say a pot left on a stove in a LaGrange home caused thousands of dollars in damages.

The LaGrange Fire Department was called on Monday around 1 p.m. to the 500 block of Jefferson Street after reports of a structure fire.

At the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the residence. After getting into the kitchen, the firefighters were able to quickly contain the damage to the kitchen and put out the blaze in minutes.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

After investigating, officials determined the cause of the fire was a pot that was left on the stove.

In total, the damage from the fire was estimated to be $6,000.

Advertisement

No one was injured in the blaze.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.