Officials: Phone scammer on the run after accidentally calling Georgia sheriff

An alleged social security number scammer is now one of Clayton County's most wanted after officials say he called the wrong man with his scam.

On Friday, Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill received a call on his county-issued phone from a man saying he was an investigator with the federal government.

Officials say the man said he was investigating the fraudulent use of the Sheriff's social security number and asked for multiple identifying details - including his name, date of birth, and last four digits of his social.

Playing along, Hill gave him fake information. Surprisingly, the man said he did have a file on the number, said that it had been used to rent a car in Texas, and even scolded him for not filing a police report, officials said.

As the conversation continued, the man told the sheriff that the rented car had been used in a murder and money laundering scheme and that there was a warrant out for Hill's arrest. When the man asked for credit card information "the conversation went downhill," deputies say.

Within an hour of the car, the Clayton County Fugitive Squad identified the caller as Anthony Clark Jr. and found his last-known address. Clark is wanted out of South Carolina for failure to pay child support.

"The Sheriff called and left Clark a voice mail and text advising him that it would be wise to leave Georgia and get a legitimate job to support his kids instead of scamming innocent people out of their money," the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said.

Clark is now made the 11th spot on the Clayton County Sheriff's most wanted list. If you have any information on where he is, please call the Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4477.

Officials say you should never give information to anyone calling about your social security number.

