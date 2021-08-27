Officials: Georgia woman charged with forgery in home insurance fraud scheme

article

Clayton County deputies have charged a Rex woman with insurance fraud and forgeries.

Officials say 46-year-old Angelina Cortez turned herself in to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

According to investigators, on July 21 Cortez initiated a homeowner's insurance claim. As part of that claim, officials say that the woman submitted fraudulent bank documents from Navy Federal Credit Union and forged receipts from a hotel.

In total, investigators believe she gained nearly $17,000 from the faked documents.

Cortez is currently held at the Clayton County Jail charged with one count of insurance fraud and two counts of first-degree forgery.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.