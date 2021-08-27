Officials: Georgia woman charged with forgery in home insurance fraud scheme
REX, Ga. - Clayton County deputies have charged a Rex woman with insurance fraud and forgeries.
Officials say 46-year-old Angelina Cortez turned herself in to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
According to investigators, on July 21 Cortez initiated a homeowner's insurance claim. As part of that claim, officials say that the woman submitted fraudulent bank documents from Navy Federal Credit Union and forged receipts from a hotel.
In total, investigators believe she gained nearly $17,000 from the faked documents.
Cortez is currently held at the Clayton County Jail charged with one count of insurance fraud and two counts of first-degree forgery.
