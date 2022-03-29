Officials charge Sugar Hill woman with insurance fraud

article

Officials with the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner are searching for a Sugar Hill woman charged with insurance fraud.

Authorities say a warrant is out for 45-year-old Moronda Howard's arrest in connection with a DeKalb County case.

According to investigators, Howard submitted a claim to Liberty Mutual that she was forced off the road by a transfer truck. In her claim, officials say she gave her insurance company misleading information and a fake police report number.

If you have any information about where Howard could be, please call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404- 463-6363.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE