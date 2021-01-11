Officials: 2 bodies found after deadly Georgia mobile home fire

article

Georgia officials are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Towns County.

Officials for the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner said that the fire happened on the 100 block of Leisure Meadow Lane on Friday, Jan. 8.

Though crews attempted to battle the blaze, the entire double-wide mobile home was destroyed. Authorities found one man and one woman dead in the remains of the home. Officials have not yet released their identities.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

A third person escaped the home with minor injuries.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials are asking any residents who may have information about the fire to please call the State Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-656-2298.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.