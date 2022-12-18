Funeral arrangements announced for slain Gwinnett County corrections officer

Friends, family and law enforcement will honor the life of Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner at his funeral this week in Lawrenceville.

Riner, who was shot and killed outside Gwinnett County Jail, will be laid to rest at an 11 a.m. service at North Metro Baptist Church.

Riner was an avid outdoorsman, according to his obituary, and mourners can donate to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in his memory.

(Gwinnett County Police)

Gwinnett County police arrested 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir for Riner's murder. Police announced Friday they found him in Lithonia.

According to investigators, Riner got into some sort of altercation with the man after he arrived at the Gwinnett County Jail. At some point during the confrontation, the man shot Riner and fled the scene. Gwinnett Police released surveillance video of the suspect, saying the video shows the suspect was in the area for an extended time before the shooting.

Police say they may never know the motive behind the deadly shooting.

"It doesn’t appear that the officer and Mr. Abdulkadir knew each other, but as we go further in this investigation, that could change," said Sgt. Richter.

Investigators believe Abdulkadir acted alone in Officer Riner’s murder.