Officer recovering after being struck by ATV during Atlanta protests

An Atlanta police officer is recovering from surgery after being hit by someone driving an ATV during Saturday's demonstrations, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marietta and Spring Street.

According to Atlanta police, the officer had been stationed at the intersection to block traffic from going onto Marietta Street when an ATV sped past.

A few moments later, police say the ATV returned to the intersection and hit the officer.

The officer was seriously injured and taken to Grady Memorial in stable condition. Officials say he has come out of surgery Sunday morning and is now recovering in the hospital's ICU.

The rider of the ATV suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody. Officials have not yet released the identity of the rider or charges that they are facing.

Police say at the time of the collision, the ATV rider had a small amount of marijuana and a handgun on their person.

Atlanta police identified the officer as an 18-year veteran of the department.