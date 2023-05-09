Officer injured in training accident at South Fulton firing range

A South Fulton Police officer is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after a training accident at the Fulton County firing range on Tuesday.

It happened around 11:25 a.m. at the David L. Hagin firing range in the city of South Fulton.

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows says the officer accidentally shot himself in the ankle.

It was a pretty severe injury, but the unidentified officer was talking to first responders when he left Aldredge Road.

All police officers must go through in-service training, which includes weapons certification.

The chief tells FOX 5 human error appears to be the cause of the accidental shooting.

"We started qualifications with our backup weapons, and during the course of that particular relay, the officer was in the process of holstering his backup weapon in his ankle holster. And at that point, an accidental discharge occurred, striking the officer in the ankle," Chief Meadows revealed.

The chief says the injury was pretty severe. One of his officers immediately jumped into service.

"Luckily, one of our police officers was EMT certified, and immediately rendered aid within minutes. He was ultimately transported to the hospital. Right now, he is down at Grady with serious injuries, but non-life threatening," the chief remarked.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ A South Fulton police officer was shot in the ankle during a training exercise at the gun range on May 9, 2023. (FOX 5)

The Office of Professional Standards is investigating to make sure proper protocols were followed.

This is the first accidental discharge in the city of South Fulton’s Police Department six-year history.

"It was one bullet to the ankle and came out the heel," the veteran lawmen confirmed.

Police have not yet reached the officer’s family, so the department has not released his name. He has been with the department about two years and is in his 20s.