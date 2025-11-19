Officer fires weapon during response to deadly Douglasville disturbance

article

Douglasville police say a disturbance call turned into a deadly investigation last week after officers arrived at a Lakewood Drive home and heard gunfire coming from inside.

What we know:

The department said an officer responded to the 6700 block of Lakewood Drive just before 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.

A Douglasville police cruiser blocks the entrance to Lakewood Drive as investigators examine a home where officers say a disturbance call led to a murder suicide on November 14, 2025. (FOX 5)

As the officer approached, multiple shots were fired from inside the residence.

Police later determined a murder suicide had taken place.

During the initial response, one officer discharged his firearm, though no one was injured.

Both criminal and internal investigations are underway.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the people involved or confirmed their relationship.

Investigators have not said what led to the disturbance call, how many shots were fired or why the officer discharged a weapon outside the home.

It is also unclear whether any weapons were recovered, if neighbors heard anything before officers arrived or whether body camera video captured the incident.