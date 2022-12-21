Expand / Collapse search
Officer involved in crash during police chase in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An officer is recovering after a crash during a chase in Cobb County Wednesday morning.

Cobb police say the crash happened during a pursuit shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Cumberland Boulevard near Interstate 75.

FOX 5 cameras were rolling as first responders supported the officer as he limped away from the wreckage.

Officials have said the officer, who has not been identified, will be OK.

Police have not said what led up to the chase, but canines were on the scene tracking a suspect near the crash site.

If you have any information about the chase or the suspect's whereabouts, contact the Cobb County Police Department. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.