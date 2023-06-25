Off-duty Atlanta police officer shot while working security

An off-duty Atlanta police officer was shot in the arm overnight while working security on Courtland Street in downtown Atlanta.

The officer is currently being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police officials say the officer heard gunfire in the area before he was struck by what appears to have been a stray bullet.

Several people were taken in for questioning, but police have not been identified anyone as suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

