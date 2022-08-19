Atlanta murder suspect on the run for 28 years nabbed by Oconee County deputies

article

An armed and dangerous man wanted in connection to a 1994 Atlanta murder was finally captured during a traffic stop in Oconee County this past Tuesday, deputies say.

Muhammed Bilal El-Amin wanted for shooting a man in the face at the Oakland MARTA train station just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 27, 1994. Jafferd Tucker, 18, died at the scene and El-Amin went on the run, police say. A federal warrant was issued charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in May 2001.

Investigators were only able to identify him after taking him into custody for driving on a suspended license, no insurance, and suspended registration.

Deputies in Oconee County say they were performing routine registration checks on vehicles along East Monroe Highway and Hog Mountain Road on Tuesday afternoon when a Mazda came back as having no current registration or insurance.

A deputy pulled over the vehicle and the driver identified himself as Rais Sekhem. He handed the deputy a South Carolina license, which when ran through a law enforcement database, came back as having an active suspension.

Muhammed Bilal El-Amin (FBI)

When questioned, he told the deputy he was not sure why his license was suspended.

The deputy called for backup and then took him into custody. Once he arrived at the Oconee County Jail, he was fingerprinted. Those prints were then run through the law enforcement database which revealed his true identity.

The Oconee Sheriff’s Office is crediting deputies Devan Blair and Lex Ogan with the arrest.