Oconee County man arrested for neglect, murder of 63-year-old father

A 45-year-old man in Oconee County has been arrested and charged with felony murder, reckless conduct and neglect of a disabled or elderly person in connection to the death of his 63-year-old father, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

The incident unfolded Dec. 27, 2023, when Oconee County deputies responded to a distress call for difficulty breathing at an address on Old Mars Hill Road. Upon entering the residence with EMS personnel, they discovered Arthur Kenneth Stanton in severe medical distress. Immediate medical transport to the hospital was deemed necessary, accompanied by the administration of CPR. The condition of Stanton, as well as the unsanitary state of his bed and surrounding area, indicated a prolonged lack of proper care. Subsequently, David Allen Stanton was arrested at the scene for reckless conduct and neglect to a disabled adult, elderly person, or resident. He was then transported to the Oconee County Jail and is currently held without bail.

On Dec. 28, 2023, Arthur Kenneth Stanton passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital. A subsequent investigation revealed that his death most likely resulted from the negligent care provided by his son, David Allen Stanton. The inquiry also implicated another resident of the home, 61-year-old Sandra Dee Bass, for failing to provide care to Arthur Stanton.

On Jan. 2, a Felony Murder Warrant was issued and served on David Allen Stanton, who remains in custody at the Oconee County Jail. On the same date, a warrant for one count of neglect to a disabled adult, elderly person, or resident was issued for Sandra Dee Bass, leading to her arrest and subsequent transportation to the Oconee County Jail. The investigation into this case is still ongoing.



