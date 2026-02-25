DHS purchases Oakwood warehouse for $68M to be used for ICE facility

article

The Brief DHS purchased a Hall County warehouse for $68,162,500 to create an ICE regional processing center. The facility is expected to hold between 1,400 and 1,600 people near Interstate 985. Retrofitting and initial operations are projected to cost a combined $318 million.



The Department of Homeland Security purchased a $68 million warehouse facility in Hall County that it plans to retrofit into a new regional processing center for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What we know:

The deal between DHS and a Delaware-based real estate company, CRP/AI Oakwood Owner, L.L.C., was finalized on Feb. 18 for $68,162,500, according to Hall County property records.

The backstory:

FOX 5 Atlanta reported last week that the facility, located along Atlanta Highway near Interstate 985, is expected to hold between 1,400 and 1,600 people. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde said in a release that DHS will spend $158 million to retrofit the facility, and the project will cost about $160 million to operate for the first three years.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the start date for the anticipated $158 million retrofit or when it could possibly open.